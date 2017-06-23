June 23 Seritage Growth Properties:
* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master
lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings
exercised right to terminate master lease
* Seritage Growth Properties - Sears Holdings will continue
to pay co rent until it vacates stores which is expected to
occur in October 2017 - SEC filing
* Seritage Growth Properties - Sears Holdings to pay
termination fee equal to 1 year of annual base rent, plus 1 year
of estimated annual operating expenses
* Seritage Growth Properties - termination of master lease
with respect to 20 unprofitable stores
Source text: (bit.ly/2sYcu17)
Further company coverage: