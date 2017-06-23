June 23 Seritage Growth Properties:

* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease

* Seritage Growth Properties - Sears Holdings will continue to pay co rent until it vacates stores which is expected to occur in October 2017 - SEC filing

* Seritage Growth Properties - Sears Holdings to pay termination fee equal to 1 year of annual base rent, plus 1 year of estimated annual operating expenses

* Seritage Growth Properties - termination of master lease with respect to 20 unprofitable stores Source text: (bit.ly/2sYcu17) Further company coverage: