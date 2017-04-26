BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Service Corporation International :
* Service Corporation International announces first quarter 2017 financial results and comments on outlook for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.91
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 to $1.43
* Qtrly revenue $777.7 million versus $749.2 million
* Sees for 2017 capital improvements at existing facilities and cemetery development expenditures approximately $180 million
* Q1 revenue view $764.0 million, Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results