Feb 23 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
* Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. reports fourth-quarter
and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $633 million versus I/B/E/S view $635.1 million
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - Full-year 2017
adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to range from $700 million to
$715 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.885 billion to $2.915 billion
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - company expects
American home shield full-year 2017 revenue growth to range from
12 percent to 14 percent
* FY 2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - For first-quarter of
2017, company expects terminix organic revenue growth to be flat
compared to prior year
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - Company expects
Terminix organic revenue growth to accelerate in second half of
2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: