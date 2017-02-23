Feb 23 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc

* Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. reports fourth-quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $633 million versus I/B/E/S view $635.1 million

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - Full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to range from $700 million to $715 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.885 billion to $2.915 billion

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - company expects American home shield full-year 2017 revenue growth to range from 12 percent to 14 percent

* FY 2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - For first-quarter of 2017, company expects terminix organic revenue growth to be flat compared to prior year

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - Company expects Terminix organic revenue growth to accelerate in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: