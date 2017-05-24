May 23 Servicenow Inc
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior
notes due 2022
* Has priced $750 million aggregate principal amount of 0%
convertible senior notes due 2022
* Granted initial purchasers of notes an option to purchase
up to an additional $112.5 million aggregate principal amount of
notes
* Notes will have an initial conversion rate of 7.4210
shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes
* Servicenow-Estimates net proceeds from offering to be
about $740.1 million after deducting initial purchasers'
discount & estimated offering expenses payable by co
