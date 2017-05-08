BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 ServiceSource International Inc:
* ServiceSource reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.13
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $55.5 million to $58.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $238 million to $243 million
* Q1 revenue fell 5.1 percent to $56.7 million
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap gross margin of 26% to 29% & non-gaap gross margin of 32% to 35%
* Sees FY 2017 gaap gross margin of 30% to 33% & non-gaap gross margin of 36.5% to 38.5%
* Fy2017 revenue view $254.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $254.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $59.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.