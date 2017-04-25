BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 25 Cti Biopharma Corp
* Servier and CTI Biopharma expand license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize Pixuvri
* Says Servier will commercialize Pixuvri in all markets except US
* Says CTI Biopharma will retain rights to commercialize Pixuvri in US
* CTI Biopharma - Servier to pay CO EUR 12 million with potential for CO to receive EUR 76 million in additional sales and regulatory milestone payments
* CTI Biopharma - as specific post-authorization requirement, Pixuvri is currently being investigated in a phase iii clinical trial, pix306
* CTI Biopharma - Pixuvri granted conditional marketing authorization from European Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.