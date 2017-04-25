April 25 Cti Biopharma Corp

* Servier and CTI Biopharma expand license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize Pixuvri

* Says Servier will commercialize Pixuvri in all markets except US

* Says CTI Biopharma will retain rights to commercialize Pixuvri in US

* CTI Biopharma - Servier to pay CO EUR 12 million with potential for CO to receive EUR 76 million in additional sales and regulatory milestone payments

* CTI Biopharma - as specific post-authorization requirement, Pixuvri is currently being investigated in a phase iii clinical trial, pix306

* CTI Biopharma - Pixuvri granted conditional marketing authorization from European Commission