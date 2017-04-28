April 28 SES SA:
* Q1 revenue EUR 540.6 million ($587.4 million) versus eUr
481.6 million year ago
* Q1 EBITDA EUR 357.6 million versus EUR 356.2 million
year ago
* Q1 operating profit EUR 186.7 million versus EUR 214.2
million year ago
* Q1 net profit group share EUR 128.4 million versus EUR
115.1 million year ago
* Operating profit margin is expected to significantly
improve to more than 40 pct in the medium term
* EBITDA margin expected to be broadly stable for FY 2017
and FY 2018 and rising slightly thereafter
* Reaffirms FY 2017 outlook
($1 = 0.9204 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)