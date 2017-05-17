May 17 SESA SPA:

* SESA GROUP AND CABEL GROUP SIGN PARTNERSHIP AIMED TO STRENGTHEN OPERATIVE AND COMMERCIAL SYNERGIES

* ACQUIRES 3.86% OF THE CAPITAL OF CABEL HOLDING S.P.A.

* CABEL GROUP IS AN OPERATOR ACTIVE IN THE FIELD OF IT SERVICES FOR THE FINANCE SEGMENT

* ACQUIRES 3.86% OF CABEL HOLDING S.P.A. CAPITAL FOR A PRICE OF EUR 2 MILLION (1.93% FOR EUR 1 MILLION BY SESA S.P.A. AND 1.93% FOR EUR 1 MILLION BY VAR GROUP S.P.A.)