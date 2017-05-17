BRIEF-DM Solutions says third biggest shareholder decreases voting power to 9.2 pct
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
May 17 SESA SPA:
* SESA GROUP AND CABEL GROUP SIGN PARTNERSHIP AIMED TO STRENGTHEN OPERATIVE AND COMMERCIAL SYNERGIES
* ACQUIRES 3.86% OF THE CAPITAL OF CABEL HOLDING S.P.A.
* CABEL GROUP IS AN OPERATOR ACTIVE IN THE FIELD OF IT SERVICES FOR THE FINANCE SEGMENT
* ACQUIRES 3.86% OF CABEL HOLDING S.P.A. CAPITAL FOR A PRICE OF EUR 2 MILLION (1.93% FOR EUR 1 MILLION BY SESA S.P.A. AND 1.93% FOR EUR 1 MILLION BY VAR GROUP S.P.A.) Source text: reut.rs/2qwLrH2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.