BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Sevcon Inc:
* Sevcon acquires remaining 50 pct equity interest in Chinese joint venture
* Sevcon Inc- deal for $5,000,000
* Sevcon - agreed to acquire Xuchang Fuhua Glass Co. Ltd's entire 50 pct equity interest in sevcon new energy technology
* Sevcon - Sevcon also agreed to reimburse Fuhua Glass for taxes paid by it in relation to equity transfer in an amount not to exceed $1.2 million
* Sevcon - upon consummation of acquisition, sevcon new energy technology will become a "wholly-owned foreign entity" under Chinese law Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.