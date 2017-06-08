BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Sevcon Inc:
* On June 3, co agreed to acquire Xuchang Fuhua Glass' entire 50% equity interest in Sevcon New Energy Technology for a purchase price of $5 million
* Company has agreed to terminate its equity joint venture with Fuhua Glass, a Chinese limited liability company - SEC filing
* Co agreed to reimburse Fuhua Glass for taxes paid by it in relation to equity transfer in an amount not to exceed $1.2 million and ancillary fees
* Upon consummation of acquisition, Sevcon New Energy Technology will become a wholly foreign-owned enterprise under Chinese law Source text: (bit.ly/2rFwd4H) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.