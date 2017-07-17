FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Sevcon signs definitive agreement to be acquired by BorgWarner
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
Company Results
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Reuters Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 17, 2017 / 11:45 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sevcon signs definitive agreement to be acquired by BorgWarner

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Sevcon Inc-

* Sevcon signs definitive agreement to be acquired by BorgWarner

* Sevcon Inc - ‍transaction price of $22.00 per share represents a 61% premium to closing sale price of common stock of company on Friday​

* Sevcon inc - ‍sevcon board of directors has unanimously approved merger agreement and has recommended approval of merger by Sevcon's stockholders​

* Sevcon Inc - ‍transaction is not subject to a financing condition​

* Sevcon Inc - ‍total transaction value, including assumption of indebtedness, is expected to be approximately $200 million at closing of transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.