June 1 Seven Generations Energy Ltd
* Seven generations energy's ceo transition moves ahead
* Seven generations energy ltd- board approved a ceo transition plan that will see founding chief executive officer pat carlson retire on june 30, 2017
* Seven generations energy ltd- marty proctor, president & chief operating officer, will become president & chief executive officer on july 1, 2017
* Seven generations energy ltd- carlson will continue as a 7g director
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Four of Canada's biggest banks are the largest providers of C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) in credit for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, the company said in regulatory filings on Thursday.