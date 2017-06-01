June 1 Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Seven generations energy's ceo transition moves ahead

* Seven generations energy ltd- board approved a ceo transition plan that will see founding chief executive officer pat carlson retire on june 30, 2017

* Seven generations energy ltd- ‍marty proctor, president & chief operating officer, will become president & chief executive officer on july 1, 2017​

* Seven generations energy ltd- carlson will continue as a 7g director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: