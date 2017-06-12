June 12 Seven Generations Energy Ltd
* Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from
$1.1 billion to $1.4 billion
* Lenders agreed to increase size of company's senior
secured credit facility by about 27 percent, from $1.1 bln to
$1.4 bln
* New facility structure provides 7G with four years of
funding and ensures committed credit capacity across commodity
price cycle
* With increase in credit facility, co had available funding
of about $1.9 billion as of March 31, 2017 on a pro-forma basis
