BRIEF-Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance

July 5 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd:

* Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - 7G's production growth is on track to meet 2017 production guidance of 180,000 to 190,000 BOE/D,

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - annual production is on track despite an unplanned third-party facility outage for four days in May

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - operating and transportation expenses in Q2 are estimated to be about $1.50 per boe higher than during Q1 of 2017

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd - Q2 production averages approximately 164,000 BOE/D