May 10 (Reuters) -

* Czech telecoms regulator CTU says seven groups show interest in auction for 3.7 GHz frequencies

* Companies include: Vodafone Czech Republic, T-Mobile Czech Republic, PODA a.s., Suntel Net s.r.o., O2 Czech Republic, Nordic Telecom 5G a.s. a Radio Spectrum CZ s.r.o.

* Successful bidders to be invited to bidding phase in beginning of June, auction starts June 13

