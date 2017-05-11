BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime reports further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
May 11 Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it enters into agreement to sell Sogo & Seibu Co Ltd's two stores related business and properties to H2O Retailing Corp , effective on Oct. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TpU4En
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director