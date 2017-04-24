BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Seven Seas Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
* Merger effective date on July 1
* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sbDGiD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement