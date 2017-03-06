BRIEF-Servtech Global Holdings seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending regarding details of non-binding heads of agreements
March 6 Sevenet SA:
March 6 Sevenet SA:

* Signs framework agreement for sale of IT devices for up to 13.0 million zlotys ($3.19 million) net with a company from the banking sector

($1 = 4.0696 zlotys)
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.