BRIEF-Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.
May 31 SEVENET SA:
* TO MERGE WITH UNIT, SEVENTICA SP. Z O.O., TO OPTIMISE GROUP STRUCTURE AND SIMPLIFY OWNERSHIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating