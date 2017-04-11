BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Patterson-uti Energy Inc
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
* SSE was extending deadline for holders of its outstanding warrants to exercise those warrants in advance of consummation of merger
* Do not believe that extension of this deadline will impact consummation of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results