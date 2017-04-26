BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Severn Bancorp Inc-
* Severn Bancorp Inc announces first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Severn Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income $5.6 million versus $5.2 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.