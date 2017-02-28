WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Seyitler Kimya Sanayi As
* Fy 2016 net profit of 2.6 million lira ($716,944.71) versus 1.7 million lira year ago
* Fy 2016 revenue of 14.4 million lira versus 13.3 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6265 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.