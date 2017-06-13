BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe prelim FY 2016/17 revenue around EUR 146 mln
* PRELIM CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO AROUND EUR 146 MILLION IN 2016/2017 FINANCIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 13 Sfa Semicon Philippines Corp
* Board agreed to elect Byunggil Go as replacement director, chairman of board, president of corporation
* Byunggil Go to serve the remainder term of Byeongchun Lee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRELIM CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO AROUND EUR 146 MILLION IN 2016/2017 FINANCIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African e-commerce and pay-TV giant Naspers, reported a 41 percent jump annual profit on Friday as strong results from its Chinese money spinner Tencent offset weak performance from its pay-TV and other e-commerce ventures.