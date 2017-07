July 17 (Reuters) - Sg Group Holdings

* Announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 April 2017

* FY revenue HK$165.8 million versus HK$158.8 million

* No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shareholders of company during year ended 30 April 2017

* FY profit and total comprehensive income attributable to owners of co HK$6.2 million versus HK$17.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: