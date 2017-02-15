BRIEF-8K Miles Software Services says closing deal of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 SGA Co Ltd :
* Says all of its previously announced 13th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 15
* Says it raised 9 billion won in proceeds from the bond offering
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3xc0Si
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says closing acquisition of Cornerstone Advisors Group-USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.