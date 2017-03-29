BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Shaanxi Fenghuo Electronics Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 18 million yuan to 20.8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 5.6 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased expenses
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6o27ID
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes