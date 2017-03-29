March 29 Shaanxi Fenghuo Electronics Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 18 million yuan to 20.8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 5.6 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased expenses

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6o27ID

