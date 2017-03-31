March 31 Shah Capital Opportunity Fund:

* At $2.15 in cash per ordinary share - SEC filing

* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings

* Shah Capital along with consortium intend to finance transactions to buyout Utstarcom Holdings through equity capital

* Shah Capital along with consortium say prepared to negotiate and finalize terms of proposed deal for Utstarcom Holdings in definitive transaction documents