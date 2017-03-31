UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Shah Capital Opportunity Fund:
* At $2.15 in cash per ordinary share - SEC filing
* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings
* Shah Capital along with consortium intend to finance transactions to buyout Utstarcom Holdings through equity capital
* Shah Capital along with consortium say prepared to negotiate and finalize terms of proposed deal for Utstarcom Holdings in definitive transaction documents Source text: (bit.ly/2mV61lN) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.