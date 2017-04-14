April 14 Shahe Industrial Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 4.9 million yuan

* Says that low project gross margin as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WSOc9f

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)