BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Shahe Industrial Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 4.9 million yuan
* Says that low project gross margin as main reason for the forecast
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.