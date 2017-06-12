BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 12 Shake Shack Inc:
* Shake Shack Inc says Evan Guillemin, a member of board of directors of co resigned from board
* Shake Shack Inc - effective upon Guillemin's resignation, size of board of Shake Shack was reduced from eight to seven members Source text: (bit.ly/2rTukS0) Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million