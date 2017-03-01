March 1 Shake Shack Inc:

* Shake Shack announces fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.7 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 1.6 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says raising fy total revenue guidance to between $349 million and $353 million (versus. $348 million and $352 million).

* Sees FY same-shack sales growth between 2% and 3%

* FY2017 revenue view $354.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says increasing previous development plan guidance to between 22 and 23 for fy 2017 (versus. Between 21 and 22) new domestic company-operated shacks