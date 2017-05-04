BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Shake Shack Inc:
* Shake Shack Inc - sees FY same-shack sales growth to be flat to prior year
* Shake shack announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $76.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 same store sales fell 2.5 percent
* Qtrly adjusted pro forma net income increased 30.9% to $3.7 million, or $0.10 per fully exchanged and diluted share
* Shake Shack Inc - raises total revenue and unit count growth guidance for 2017
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $351 million to $355 million
* Q1 revenue view $74.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering