May 4 Shake Shack Inc:

* Shake Shack Inc - sees FY same-shack sales growth to be flat to prior year

* Shake shack announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $76.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 same store sales fell 2.5 percent

* Qtrly adjusted pro forma net income increased 30.9% to $3.7 million, or $0.10 per fully exchanged and diluted share

* Shake Shack Inc - raises total revenue and unit count growth guidance for 2017

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $351 million to $355 million

* Q1 revenue view $74.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S