April 19 Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says it will use 60 million yuan to boost capital to a Beijing-based tech firm and hold 11.5 percent stake in it after capital injection

* Says it will use 87.1 million yuan to boost capital to a biotech firm and hold 49 percent stake in target company after capital injection

* Says it will use 13 million yuan to buy stake in a pharma tech firm and use 25 million yuan to boost capital to it, the company will hold up to 20 percent stake in target company after investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ytjhpp

