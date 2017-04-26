April 26 Shandong Delisi Food Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 81.2 percent to 100 percent, or to be 0 million yuan to 3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (16.0 million yuan)

* Comments that increased raw material costs is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J2DgL3

