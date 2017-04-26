New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 115.4 million yuan to 230.8 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 230.8 million yuan
* Says delayed corn seeds purchasing and sale difficulty of corn are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FoQBC2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.