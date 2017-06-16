BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
June 16 Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2shsdWZ
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido