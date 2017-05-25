BRIEF-Wuxi Hodgen Technology signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city
May 25 Shandong Hiking International Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to add holdings in the company by between 0.5-5 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rTCZSu
