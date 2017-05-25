BRIEF-Celebrate International announces acquisition of stake in Ample Talent Holdings
* Vendor Liu Yuhua and purchaser power elite holdings entered into sale and purchase agreement
May 25Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 10.2 million yuan to set up a Qingdao-based food JV with partners
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EUMKTL
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EUMKTL
* Refers to on-market takeover offer announced on 16 June 2017 by Brand Acquisition Co