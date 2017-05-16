BRIEF-China Grand Automotive's shareholder uses 520.0 mln shares as collateral
* Says its shareholder has used a total of 520.0 million shares, representing 7.27 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
May 16 Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff Co Ltd
* Says average hog selling prices at 16.13 yuan ($2.34) per kilogram in April, down 0.68 percent m/m
* Says Chairman Gong Mingjie resigns due to personal reasons
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pRXL2S; bit.ly/2rbo6h1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8856 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its shareholder has used a total of 520.0 million shares, representing 7.27 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)