BRIEF-Wilcon Depot clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to news article titled "Wilcon to open more stores outside metro Manila" posted in Business World Online
May 8Shandong Longji Machinery Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 12 and the dividend will be paid on May 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dQOKvL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
