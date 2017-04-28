BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
April 28Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 75 percent, or to be 58.0 million yuan to 78.1 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 44.6 million yuan
* Says inclusion of two units is the main reason for the forecast
* Skypeople fruit juice files for sale of 1.6 mln shares of common stock by selling stock holders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: