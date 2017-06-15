BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital
* Says it plans to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital by 100 million yuan ($14.62 million) to 580 million yuan
June 15 Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/UNRfSU
* Says its unit Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will acquire 100 percent stake in jTAS Inc