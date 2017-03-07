March 7 Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group Co Ltd :

* Fy turnover amounted to about RMB4.12 billion, increase of 14.02 percent

* Fy profit attributable to shareholders amounted to about RMB379.2 million, decrease of about 23.07 percent

* Directors did not recommend the payment of any final dividend for the year ended 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: