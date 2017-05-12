May 12 Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group Co Ltd

* Sales for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about RMB1.20 billion,representing an increase of 28.94%

* Profit attributable for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about RMB83.1 million representing a decrease of 29.35% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: