BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider issuance of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* To consider issue of NCDs for amount of 1.25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sm2D4I) Further company coverage:
May 12 Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group Co Ltd
* Sales for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about RMB1.20 billion,representing an increase of 28.94%
* Profit attributable for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about RMB83.1 million representing a decrease of 29.35% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To consider issue of NCDs for amount of 1.25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sm2D4I) Further company coverage:
* Immune pharmaceuticals announces initiation of enrollment in clinical trial with ceplene®/ low-dose il-2 in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (cmml)