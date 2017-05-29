BRIEF-Virbac says Sébastien Huron to become new Chairman
* REG-VIRBAC : SÉBASTIEN HURON WILL BECOME THE NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD AS OF DECEMBER 2017
May 29 Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group Co Ltd
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says roche presents new data from gallium study reinforcing clinical benefit of gazyva/gazyvaro in people with previously untreated follicular lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)