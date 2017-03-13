WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 13 Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group Co Ltd :
* Received a letter from joint offerors and giant star BVI
* Total consideration of offer would be approximately HK$2.34 billion
* Letter for voluntary conditional offer is being contemplated by somerley capital, on behalf of joint offerors, for h shares of co
* Each of holders of domestic shares entered into irrevocable undertakings in favour of joint offerors and giant star bvi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.