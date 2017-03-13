March 13 Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Group Co Ltd :

* Received a letter from joint offerors and giant star BVI

* Total consideration of offer would be approximately HK$2.34 billion

* Letter for voluntary conditional offer is being contemplated by somerley capital, on behalf of joint offerors, for h shares of co

* Each of holders of domestic shares entered into irrevocable undertakings in favour of joint offerors and giant star bvi