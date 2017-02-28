BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says its unit will buy 100 percent stake in a landscape company for 369 million yuan
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.