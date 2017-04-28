Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says its unit signs framework agreement on tourism site project worth around 500 million yuan ($72.53 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oEAky1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8937 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.