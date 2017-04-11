BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 11 Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd:
* Conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on company's ability to continue as a going concern
* "Currently, group is adopting various measures to reduce its production cost"
* Group incurred a loss of RMB650.7 mln in its consolidated financial statements during year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION