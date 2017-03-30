BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 30Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 140 percent, or to be 60.0 million yuan to 75.8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 31.6 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased sales of financial industry products and increased refund amount of software products
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/X3vH2k
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes