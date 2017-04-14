BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it set up smart equipment buyout fund with partners in Weihai
* Says the co invested 78 million yuan in the fund and acquired 39 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DCJ7Fp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: